Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 9,449 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.62. 177,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,756. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $1,359,587. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

