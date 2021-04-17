Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after buying an additional 825,249 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,797,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,874,000 after buying an additional 501,668 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

