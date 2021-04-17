Streamr Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $174.06 million and $13.64 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.00707834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00086044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

