Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.02 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $111.23 million and $6.02 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.89 or 0.03897252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,966,429 coins and its circulating supply is 314,118,656 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

