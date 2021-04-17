SuperFarm Market Cap Reaches $259.63 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $259.63 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.00772055 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021714 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

