SureRemit Hits Market Capitalization of $9.23 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $153,759.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00069754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00305387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00735641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,511.36 or 0.99462713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.00830064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

