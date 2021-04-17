Suretly Market Capitalization Achieves $58,335.67 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Suretly has a market cap of $58,335.67 and $1,823.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.00728918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

