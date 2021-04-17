SushiSwap Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $16.70 or 0.00026999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $601.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.00733382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00087313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,100,897 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

