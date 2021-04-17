SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $13.25 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $13.25 or 0.00023536 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $613.42 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.82 or 0.00648145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00085752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00038163 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,128,002 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

