Swerve Price Hits $2.42 on Top Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00003928 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.23 or 0.00727357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00086412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00033233 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,706,681 coins and its circulating supply is 11,897,628 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

