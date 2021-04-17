SYNC Network Market Cap Achieves $8.38 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $85,083.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.00544550 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.91 or 0.04022117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 134,464,955 coins and its circulating supply is 111,232,624 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

