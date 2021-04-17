Synthetix (SNX) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $218.96 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $21.63 or 0.00034933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00070089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00739264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

