Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $180.00. 12,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.48 and a 200 day moving average of $182.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.