Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Update

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 325.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.38. 1,628,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

