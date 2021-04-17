Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.78. 110,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,773,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The firm has a market cap of $699.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

