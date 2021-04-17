Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Up to $45.78

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.78, but opened at $47.59. Terex shares last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 11,936 shares changing hands.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

