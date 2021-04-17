Terra Price Tops $15.97 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $6.07 billion and $369.25 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $15.97 or 0.00025971 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 956,279,124 coins and its circulating supply is 379,889,443 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

