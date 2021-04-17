TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Cap Reaches $13.35 Million

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $15,013.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 2,198.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

