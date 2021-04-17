Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $7.24 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00011763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 766,642,860 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.