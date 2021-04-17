The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Raised by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.35.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.