The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 932,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $2,530,299. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.