The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.80.

NYSE HD traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $328.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.82 and a twelve month high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.18. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

