The Sandbox Market Capitalization Reaches $470.81 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $470.81 million and approximately $95.78 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

