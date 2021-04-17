The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Decreased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.93. 7,262,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The company has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

