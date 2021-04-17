Tidal Finance (TIDAL) One Day Volume Tops $842,672.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $18.78 million and $842,672.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

