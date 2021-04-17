Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00290544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00734570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,078.33 or 0.99183374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.00831228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

