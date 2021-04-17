TigerCash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.48 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $26.48 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $766.81 or 0.01249621 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

