Time New Bank Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and $1.93 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

