TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on X shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

X stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.71. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$115.25 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.009484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

