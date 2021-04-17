Total (FP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Total (EPA: FP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Total was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Total was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Total was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Total was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Total was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Total was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Total was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Total was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FP traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €38.00 ($44.71). The company had a trading volume of 4,827,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.22. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

