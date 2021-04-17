Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches Market Cap of $19.10 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $19.10 million and approximately $285,821.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00726174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00087020 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.