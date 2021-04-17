Travala.com (AVA) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $295.48 million and $13.63 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $5.91 or 0.00009544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00303359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.69 or 0.00740840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,482.82 or 0.99301552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.00829719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 50,003,713 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

