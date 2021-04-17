Tribe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.85 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $345.41 million and $6.85 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.00731793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

