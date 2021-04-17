Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 3.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.