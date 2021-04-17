TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Tops $0.0072

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $16.93 million and $262,029.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.00728918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033246 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

