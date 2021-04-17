TrustToken (TRU) Tops One Day Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00715976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00086406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.