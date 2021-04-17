TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0295 on Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $16,968.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00715976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00086406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

