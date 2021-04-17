Ubex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.70 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00506518 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

