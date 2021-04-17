Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $187,676.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $29.60 million and $187,676.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,487.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.28 or 0.03999636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.82 or 0.00536407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.34 or 0.01763509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.28 or 0.00681902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.74 or 0.00560667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.53 or 0.00443233 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.