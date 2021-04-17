Umbrella Network Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $20.45 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

