UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Reaches $29.35 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and $6.72 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00715976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00086406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

