Unisocks (SOCKS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $185,942.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Unisocks has a market cap of $28.57 million and $185,942.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $90,988.99 or 1.49106238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00715976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00086406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

