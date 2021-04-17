United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.60. 255,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,441,332. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

