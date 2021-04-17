UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,003 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

The Allstate stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.32. 9,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,607. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

