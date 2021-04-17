UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 2,944 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.72. 262,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

