UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $125.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

