UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $166.76. 8,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,499. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

