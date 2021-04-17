UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,471 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.48. 12,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

