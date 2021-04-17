UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 15,408 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned about 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 325,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. 1,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,024. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

