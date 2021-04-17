UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 24,357 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $133.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,392. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

